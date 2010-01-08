Jackson Death Investigation Complete

The Los Angeles Police Department’s investigation into Michael Jackson’s death is complete, and sources say it’s no longer a matter of “if” charges will be filed against Dr. Conrad Murray, but rather “when.” Law enforcement sources tell TMZ.com that detectives completed their investigation late last month, and the case will be formally presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney as soon as scheduling allows. One source described the LAPD investigation as “exhaustive” and “extremely thorough,” adding that while the D.A. has enough evidence to charge Dr. Murray, the case may not be as open and shut as it may seem. That’s partly because Dr. Murray, reportedly, did not break in laws in administering the powerful sedative Propofol to Jackson. Coroner officials found lethal levels of the drug in Jackson’s system.

Sources tell TMZ.com that it’s likely Dr. Murray could be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Murray reportedly admitted to administering Propofol to Jackson at the pop star’s request. Jackson died on June 25th last year as he was preparing to launch a series of comeback concerts in London. He was 50 years old.

