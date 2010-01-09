Manning Wins Number 4!

Congratulations to Colts QuarterBack Peyton Manning for winning a historic fourth MVP award. It wasn’t even close in the voting. Manning won with 39 1/2 votes, the only other QB closest in the MVP balloting was Drew Brees with 7 1/2 votes. Last year, Manning tied with Brett Farve for the NFL record with most MVPs.

Peyton joins an elite group of players winning the most MVP’s from their respected sports. He joins Wayne Gretzky (9), Barry Bonds (7) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (6).

