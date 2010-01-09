Suge Knight Sued for Child Support

Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight is being sued by the mother of his child for support.

Tammy Renell Hawkins filed papers in Los Angeles County Superior Court, seeking child support for their four-year-old, Taz Maree Knight. According to court documents, the former multimillionaire now earns just $1307 per month.

TMZ.com reports that under California law and based on Knight’s income, the woman would receive just $302 per month in child support for Knight’s four-year-old. At its height, Death Row Records was grossing over $100 million annually, based on albums by rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Dogg Pound, Lady of Rage, MC Hammer and others.

Knight filed for bankruptcy in April 2006, after losing a default judgment to Michael and Lydia Harris, who claimed they invested over $1 million in seed money to start the record label. A new court battle has erupted over the infamous Hip-Hop label Death Row Records, which was once home to rap stars like Tupac, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and others.

Lara Lavi and Wideawake Entertainment bought Death Row Records in bankruptcy court for $18 million dollars. The new owners, Wideawake-Death Row Ent. are currently battling over Death Row Records with the company that financed the purchase, New Solutions Financial Corp.

