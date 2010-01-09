227 VS THE COSBY SHOW!!! THEO CAUGHT IN A REAL LIFE LOVE TRIANGLE . . . WITH CHARMAINE AND BRENDA!! (1980S TV DRAMA MEETS REALITY)

January 09, 2010. Some things just sound too INCREDIBLE to believe. But MediaTakeOut.com just heard from a VERY CREDIBLE SOURCE that actor Malcolm Jamal Warner is involved in a love triangle – with actress Regina King (who played Brenda in 227) and actress Karen Malina White (who played Charmaine on the Cosby Show).

Here’s what happened. Malcolm and Charmaine have been in a long term relationship for almost a decade. In the past few months, according to one of MediaTakeOut.com’s snitches, Malcolm started acting real distant and strange.

Well the couple decided to take a quick “breather” to re-evaluate their relationship. But now, all of a sudden Malcolm is showing up at Los Angeles events ARM-IN-ARM with Brenda.

Malcolm has since OFFICIALLY ended things with Charmaine.

Now ain’t that some mess, Charmaine is now 43 years old, childless and manless . . . this dude took 10 years of that lady’s life . . . . SMDH

