Trey Songz Added To Jay-Z’s “Blueprint 3″ Tour

Jay-Z is coming to the A on February 27th, and superstar Trey Songz was just added to his tour!

Grammy nominee Trey Songz will be one of Jay-Z’s opening acts on the second leg of his “Blueprint 3” tour which launches on February 20 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Songz joins Young Jeezy who signed on to open for Jay before New Year’s. Songz will stay with the Jay’s tour until March 27 when the trek closes out at the Palms in Las Vegas.

Trey Songz currently has two hits in the top five of the R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart. “I Invented Sex” is #2 and Trey’s team-up with Fabolous, “Say Aah,” is #3.

