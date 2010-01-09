Lil Wayne’s Rebirth Not Pushed Back, Confirmed For February

Despite previous reports, Lil Wayne’s long awaited Rebirth album is still hitting stores next month.

Earlier this week, reports popped up about it being pushed to June, following its widespread leakage, due to a mix-up at online retailer Amazon.

However, the rock-infused album is on schedule, and set to drop on February 2nd, a week before Lil Wayne is set for sentencing.

According to Young Money’s Mack Maine, Rebirth will include new tracks. At press time, it was unclear how much new music the new version of the album would include though.

“Leaked 09 Rebirth isn’t going to be 2010 Rebirth,” Maine said, via Twitter.

