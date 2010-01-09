VH1 Star Loses Custody of Newborn Baby

“For the Love of Ray J” star Monica Danger has lost custody of her newborn baby — just weeks after she was placed on a psychiatric hold over an incident involving the child.

A rep for Monica confirmed that L.A. Child Protective Services placed the baby girl in the custody of her father last week.

We’re told Monica is handling the situation surprisingly well — this photo was taken at a Los Angeles courthouse shortly after a hearing regarding the case.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On Hot 96.3: