10 Ways to Prevent Depression (Source: Allwomentalk.com)

Is it possible to prevent depression? Of course it is! It’s a cold, depressed world out there and avoiding (or doing) certain things can help you evade depression. If you are like me and you never want to fall into that emotional state of being again, then you should follow the 10 ways to prevent depression that I am about to give you.

10. Reduce the consumption of refined carbohydrates in order to avoid low blood sugar.

Did you know that the brain prefers having sugar as its source of energy? However, when an individual consumes too much refined sugar or carbohydrates, the blood sugars have a tendency to rise, then fall quickly, which leads to low blood sugar. Symptoms of low blood sugar include anxiety, depression, irritability, headaches and fatigue.

Photo Credit: J’adore Allure

9. Increase the omega-3 oils you consume

Studies have shown that omega – 3 oils may help prevent depression. These oils are an important component of the membranes of nerve cells. It is important that you support your nerve health. This way, the neurotransmitters will function normally.

Photo Credit: TalkingTree

8. Decrease the intake of alcohol

If you are trying to prevent depression, then it is important that you decrease the intake of alcohol. If you drink alcohol excessively, then you should know that it is no good for you. You will be benefiting from this one and the people around you will also be benefiting! Toxin is a major toxin to your body. It increases the cortisol levels in your body and acts as a brain depressant.

7. Decrease the intake of caffeine

Just like decreasing the intake of alcohol, you should decrease your intake of caffeine. Technically, caffeine is a stimulant. However, it is linked in several studies as leading to depression. This effects of caffeine is worse when you combine it with sugar.

Photo Credit: (Erik)

6. Increase your exercise

If you increase your exercise, I bet you will improve your mood! When you exercise, the natural endorphins in your body will be released. That is why your mood improves when you exercise. Some of the best exercises include weight lifting, jogging, bicycling, skiing or walking briskly.

Photo Credit: dwanearmbruster

5. Eat more vegetables

Eating vegetables will help prevent depression. When an individual is depressed, often times, they are deficient in many vitamins and minerals. This includes Vitamins B6 and Vitamins B12. Vitamins are important for processing the neurotransmitters in your body

4. Go out into the sun

It is important that you go out into the sun. Not just during the winter months, but during the summer months as well. Just do not sit in the sun too long. The sun will give you Vitamin D. If you do not have enough vitamin D, then it can cause cancer, weak bones and even depression.

Photo Credit: ^i^heavensdarkangel2

3. Elder berries

Have you ever heard of elder berries? It is a fruit that comes from the magical elder bush. Consuming a teaspoon of elder berry tincture each day can help improve the immunity as well as your mood.

Photo Credit: Jakedude

2. Linden blossoms

This is the most popular winter tonic in the world. Placing a big spoonful of honey in the drink will make it even better. Strained and heated is no necessary, but it will add some delight!

Photo Credit: Luigi FDV

1. Sauerkraut

I do not know how you are, but I like sauerkraut! Consuming this or any other naturally fermented vegetables, including Kimchee will help you out. A small serving each day from the starting of December to the end of March will help prevent the flu as well!

Photo Credit: sonicwalker

Another way to prevent depression can be found through organ meats. This is actually an old secret to staying healthy. Liver is powerful in sources of Vitamin D as well as Vitamin A. It is also powerful in Iron and many other minerals that are needed to keep depression away. It also helps to strengthen the immunity. So, what do you think? Do you have any other tips to help prevent depression?

Also On Hot 96.3: