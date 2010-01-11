Fitness: 10 Fit Female Celebs

10 Fit Female Celebrities

For some of us, having a workout buddy is one of the best ways to get our body moving. Not only will a workout buddy help you forget your body’s pain, he or she will also keep you motivated. Now imagine having a popular girl friend and getting a chance to work out with her. Which fit famous friend will you have?

1. Bootylicious Like Beyonce

She may always look perfect on stage but Beyonce admits that she works real hard to stay in shape. I bet working out with her will be full of feel-good music.

2. Run and Move On

Reese Witherspoon is a regular LA jogger. Running is a good workout to do with a friend and I will not mind working up a sweat with the lovely Reese.

3. Mom is a Secret Agent

Remember Jennifer Garner on Alias? Man, she was fit! The great thing about working out with her is that she seems like a great girl friend. Not only will she be wonderful in the gym, she will also share recipes, parenting tips, etc.

4. Get Centered

Jennifer Aniston is famous for her love for yoga, among other things. Coupled with a bit of cardio, her workout routine seems to be one of the best in Hollywood. Oh, to be (almost) 40 and look just as good. *SIGH*

5. Scary Addicted

Scary Spice Mel B. claims to be addicted to exercise. She does 600 sit ups and is fond of army workouts. Okay, this is one workout buddy who will beat my body to a pulp.

6. Best Bod

Jessica Biel, in my opinion, is among the fittest in Hollywood today. I will workout with her simply to know her secrets.

7. Madge’s Workout Buddy

Gwyneth Paltrow, lifestyle guru (to the wealthy?), is one fit American in London. It’s no surprise since she and Madonna used to share a trainer. She also does fasting and other crazy health stuff. Do you think working out with her will do your body good?

8. Jennifer Love’s Lovelier Body

We’ve all seen how Jennifer Love dealt with the media’s criticism of her heavier frame. She took charge and gained her healthier body back. Her story is inspiring.

9. The Ultimate Angel

Thanks to the Ultimate New York Diet, Heidi Klum graced the Victoria’s Secret runway show only 8 weeks after giving birth in 2006. These days, however, she claims that she is no longer as strict about getting back in shape. But looking as great as she is now (even after the new baby), it seems hard to believe her.

10. Physical and Material Girl

Material girl Madonna is famous for her rigorous exercise regimen. She has the best equipment and the best people working for her. Having her as a workout buddy might be a tad intimidating, though.

Source: Allwomentalk.com