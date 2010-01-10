RUMOR HAS IT G-Unit's Lloyd Banks Allegedly Arrested For Brutal Fight

SOHH.COM REPORTS While a confirmation has not yet been offered, a detailed account of the arrest has begun to spread online.

New York rapper and G-Unit honcho Lloyd Banks has been arrested along with four other men in Ontario Canada. Banks, real name Christopher Charles Lloyd, and four others allegedly sequestered road manager and “Canadian booking artist” Chris Hines of Chris Hines/ Ultimate Ent in a hotel near Kitchener (Ontario, Canada) where Banks was scheduled to perform. According to accounts of the alleged incident, they assaulted Hines and left him to be rushed to hospital. Hines suffered a few minor lacerations as well as a bruised eye and a possible head trauma. Details will be posted as they become available. (Def Sounds)

