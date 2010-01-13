Neyo's New Girlfriend is Steve McNair's Ex Mistress?

We’ve learned that Ne-Yo’s new boo Monyetta Shaw isn’t who Ne-Yo says she is. The two arrived into Asia today (above) for Ne-Yo’s shows in both KLIA and Manila. And he’s been telling the press she is simply his personal assistant, so not to upset his female fans.

Well, we verified that with Ne-Yo’s management and they tell us he has no p.a. by that name, and certain folks on the team don’t even know who she is. Which further proves he’s got himself a new boo he tries to keep secret as reports have been saying.

But what Ne-Yo might not want you to know is that Ms. Independent is anything but independent, and she has a history of getting a lot of male (both married and single) “attention” for herself.

Her alleged drama with Steve McNair before his death when you read the rest…

Our very reliable source tells us that while Steve McNair was married to his wife Mechelle, Monyetta was one of his mistresses. And get this: We’re told Monyetta is the woman Steve’s mistress Sahel Kazemi believed was coming between her and Steve…causing her to snap. And we all know how sadly that ended.

Monyetta attended Southern University at Shreveport, later graduated from Louisiana Tech, and has been in videos and played “Odetta” in the 2008 film Soul Men. Said sources also tells us she has dated Ludacris, Dwight Howard, Hosea Chanchez, and many other athletes and male celebs.

Ne-Yo was hugged up with her at T-Pain’s Christmas party a few weeks ago (above). And instead of making it known she is his girlfriend, he passed it off as just a friend he was being sweet too.

And not to mention, they also spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together with his fam. So yeah, we know the deal Ne-Yo. So if you like it, we love it.

