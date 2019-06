You’ve heard the stories and seen pictures of Ri-Ri with her new man, Matt Kemp from the LA Dodgers, (yummy); now you can check her out in a different way. According to the NY Daily News Rihanna is teaming up with Simon Henwood, the creative director for her Rated R tour, to pen a photo-heavy book due out later this year.

The 144-page spread will feature pictures of Ri Ri, which, for $38, can be all yours.

The book is due out June 29th.

