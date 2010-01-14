Pharrell Scores Big!

PHARRELL WRITING ORIGINAL MUSIC FOR ANIMATED FILM: Producer to also co-write score for Universal’s ‘Despicable Me.’

*Singer, songwriter, producer Pharrell Williams will write original music for Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s upcoming 3D CGI feature “Despicable Me.”

In addition to the film’s title track, which debuted with the feature’s teaser trailer [watch below], Williams has already begun to write the film’s orchestral score as well. It marks the first time the artist will compose music for a film.

Williams is joined in the feature’s composition duties by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Heitor Pereira, Universal announced Wednesday.

“I love cartoons and animation, and I’ve never seen such incredible 3D CGI,” Williams said in a statement. “To score ‘Despicable Me’ along with Hans and Heitor and write original songs for the film is a dream come true.”

The film’s producer Chris Meledandri comments, “Pharrell is one of the most important contemporary songwriters, Hans is one of the truly great film composers and Heitor is the next generation of Hans’ protégés. This is an extraordinary teaming of talent. With every note they write, our film is being enriched.”

“Despicable Me,” starring the voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Will Arnett, Kristen Wiig, Danny McBride, Miranda Cosgrove, Jack McBrayer, Mindy Kaling, Jemaine Clement and Julie Andrews, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2010.

Source: Eurweb.com

Also On Hot 96.3: