Hailed in the press as one of the most fun, innovative and highly-anticipated games of the year, Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today dropped the needle on DJ Hero’s™ full set list featuring 93 exclusive mixes from the biggest stars in hip hop, R&B, rock, pop and dance and created by some of the greatest DJs of all time <!–more–>

Also On Hot 96.3: