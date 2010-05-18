News & Gossip
Car Thieves Get Knocked Out At Gucci Mane Video Shoot

Two geniuses who were out looking for a car to steal picked the wrong location: a Gucci Mane video shoot.

While these two weren’t on the actual set, they were close enough that someone spotted them and they were then treated to the beatdown of a lifetime.

It’s been reported that none of Gucci Mane’s associates were involved in this little scuffle that left the two unconscious, bloodied, and incoherent.

Fortunately Dennis Byron of Hip Hop Enquirer was there snapping these very graphic pictures.

