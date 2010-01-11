Melanie Fiona 'Excited' Over Alicia Keys Tour Spot

Life just keeps getting better for Universal/Motown recording star Melanie Fiona. In addition to having the no.1 R&B/Hip Hop Song in the country, Fiona is prepping for a nationwide tour with Alicia Keys !

Confirming news that she would indeed open for the “Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart” singer, Fiona says “I’ve admired Alicia Keys since before I got into the music industry, just everything she represents as a female artist. I feel like us collaborating on a tour is going to be really strong, really empowering and what a great show, so I’m really excited.”

Fiona will join Keys for much of her ‘Freedom Tour’ this spring, which makes stops in New York, Atlanta, and Toronto.

The tour follows the release of Keys’ album “The Element of Freedom” and Fiona’s “The Bridge,” in stores now.

In related news, Melanie Fiona is up for her first Grammy this month. She, along with Trey Songz, Beyonce, Pleasure P, and Maxwell, will take part in music’s biggest night January 31.

