Diddy Aligns With Beats By Dr. Dre For Headphones

Sean “Diddy” Combs is forging a new path into fellow rap mogul Dr. Dre’s territory with the debut of a new line of headphones called Diddy Beats.

The rapper/actor played an active role in helping create the in-ear headphones, which features Monster’s tangle-resistant ControlTalk headphone cable and comes in an exclusive Sean John-inspired travel case as well as an assortment of eartips.

The creation of Diddy Beats expands upon Combs’ natural love of music, which dates back to his childhood. According to the businessman, the sounds of his past expressed various phases of his life and career. “My mother played music for me as a child, and I grew up loving the way music made me fee,” said Combs. “It brought out joy and pain. It was my first career, my first love. No matter how many roads I travel, my heart always takes me back there. Music is my life, and Diddy Beats is an expression of how great sound makes me feel.”

