Usher Got Jacked of a Million Dollars of Jewerly and Items

Usher is the victim of a jewelry heist and the thief reportedly got away with over a million dollars in loot. TMZ.com reports that the theft happened on December 14th, 2009 when the R&B singer and a friend stopped at an AT&T store on their way back from the airport. Usher parked his 2007 black GMC Yukon outside the store and went in. That’s when a witness saw a burgundy Chevy Impala pull up behind the SUV and break into it via the driver-side door. The thieves made off with items reportedly worth over one-million-dollars. In fact, the stolen jewelry alone was said to be worth a cool million. Also in the car were two Mac Powerbook laptops that the singer is especially concerned about because at least one contains recordings of his voice that have never been heard before.

The thieves may just get away with the heist. The police officer who handled the case dusted the Yukon for fingerprints but wasn’t able to obtain “quality prints.” The incident wasn’t caught on tape by any surveillance cameras since there were no cameras in the AT&T store or the parking lot. The witness to the case is an AT&T employee who won’t talk to reporters about the case for fear of retaliation.

Complete List of Usher’s Stolen Property:

Jewelry:

3 necklaces, 2 rings, 6 bracelets (worth $1 million total)

Other items:

2 Mac Powerbook laptops (worth $5,000 total)

1 Bottega Veneta duffle bag (worth $4,000 total)

1 Louis Vuitton laptop bag (worth $2,000)

1 Louis Vuitton garment bag (worth $3,000)

Assorted clothing and furs (worth $50,000)

2 Sony Powershot cameras (worth $700)

2 Flip video cameras (worth $1,000)

Source: Metro News – Heather Larson

