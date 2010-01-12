Shawty Redd's Bond Set at $200,000

Atlanta producer Shawty Redd made an appearance in court this morning (January 12), where his bond was set at $200,000.

Shawty Redd, born Demetrius Lee Stewart, was formally charged with the January 1 shooting death of 35-year-old Damon Martin. The hit making producer stood before Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero today. Prosecutors pleaded with Judge Amero not to release the hit making producer, Dennis Byron, of HipHopEnquirer told AllHipHop.com, but bond was set at $200,000. Stewart has been held in a Henry County jail without a bond since the shooting. Shawty Redd, 28, is known for producing hits for artists like Young Jeezy , Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane and others.

He allegedly shot and killed Martin during an early-morning dispute in his mansion in Hampton, Georgia on New Year’s Day.

In related news, a source told AllHipHop.com that someone in the courthouse issued a threat to a witness of the murder, but it is not known how this may impact the court proceedings.

