Wyclef said on Anderson Cooper 360 on CNN that he was actually on the phone with a good friend of his that lives in Haiti when the earthquake hit Tuesday evening. He stated in his interview that his friend said they felt an Eearthquake happening. The last thing he hear was the phone going dead. He has been pleading on CNN and on his Twitter page for Americans to help with relief.

