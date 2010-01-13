Arrest Warrants Issued For Katt Williams

Police in Fulton County, Georgia have issued two arrest warrants for troubled comedian Katt Williams, after an alleged altercation at in Atlanta hotel in November. Williams allegedly struck Merion Powers in the face during a disagreement in the Four Seasons Hotel on November 12.

According to TMZ.com, Powers claims he went to the room to discuss a debt with Williams and when he believed the situation was escalating, he began recording audio using his cellphone. Sources close to Williams claimed that Powers was attempting to extort the comedian over recordings Williams made. Hotel security was called in regards to the incident, as were the police, who did not arrest Williams at the time of the incident.

Arrest warrants were issued for Williams on December 28. He must answer charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Source: AllHipHop.com

Also On Hot 96.3: