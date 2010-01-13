Tiger in Rehab

Star golfer Tiger Woods is reportedly in an Arizona rehabilitation facility.

People.com cited sources who say Woods entered The Meadows around the holidays. The facility in Wickenburg specializes in substance abuse and compulsive disorders including sex addiction or gambling. A sex-therapy expert who claims familiarity with the situation told People.com the 34-year-old would likely stay for four to five weeks. The source said, quote, “he should be out by Valentine’s Day or thereabouts.”

Speculation has raged about the golfer’s whereabouts after his public admission of infidelity following a dispute with his wife on Thanksgiving. Other reports have placed Woods in the Bahamas, Africa, the Oregon coast and Long Island, New York.

