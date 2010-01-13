The Queen of Hip Hop Soul Slated for Essence Music Fest

R&B diva Mary J. Blige is heading to New Orleans this summer to take part in the annual Essence Music Festival. Billboard.com is reporting that the singer will be this year’s headline performer as well as the official spokesperson.

Blige has taken the stage at the Essence Music Festival eight times, with her last performance taking place in 2008. Michelle Ebanks, the president of Essence Communications Inc., remarks, quote, “Her history with the Essence brand, both with the festival and the magazine, makes her a great spokesperson for this year’s festival and we’re looking forward to working with her over the next few months.” Other acts who have performed at the Essence Music Festival include Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx, Beyonce, Kanye West and John Legend.

The 2010 Essence Music Festival will take place the weekend of July 2nd. For ticket packages and other information visit essence.com.

Source:Metro News

