Jay-Z Shoots Down "On To The Next One" Rumors

The blogosphere is buzzing about Jay-Z’s new “On To The Next One” video. The clip showcases images of ram skulls and black crows, and has some people wondering if Jay is a fan of demonic imagery. “Hov” denied the speculation earlier this week when he told Power 105.1’s Ed Lover, quote, “I got a lot of money. When people get a lot of money, they start getting those rumors like Tom Cruise, Willie Smith. That’s ridiculous.” “On To The Next One” is produced by Swizz Beatz, and the beatmaker tells MTV News that he has no reason to believe that Jay-Z is into anything satanic. He remarks, quote, “C’mon man. That’s silly stuff. That stuff you don’t even comment on, we on to the next one.”

Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One” is featured on his album “The Blueprint Three.” The record dropped last September, and was the second best-selling rap album of 2009.

