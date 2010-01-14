Texting Campaign Raises Over 400-Thousand Dollars For Haiti

Recording artist Wyclef Jean is using text messages to raise funds for earthquake relief efforts in his native country.

According to the “Los Angeles Times,” text donations made Wednesday have already helped the Hatian-born singer raise more than 400-thousand dollars for the Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund. Jean and his Yele Haiti Foundation teamed up with the Miami-based Give on the Go campaign for the project after Tuesday’s magnitude seven-point-zero shaker.

They are urging people worldwide to donate five dollars to the Yele Haiti Earthquake Fund by texting the word “Yele” to the number 501501. The money automatically gets added to the donor’s cell phone bill. Give on the Go President Matt McKenna tells the “Times” all but about ten-percent of each donation goes directly to helping those in need. The goal is to raise at least a million dollars a day.

Donations can also be made at www.Yele.org.

