Lil Wayne’s “Rebirth” Still Set For February 2nd Release

Despite rumors that Lil Wayne’s oft-delayed (and ultimately leaked) Rebirth was postponed yet again to June 2010, a fresh press release from Universal Music reiterates that Weezy’s rap-rock disc will finally be released on February 2nd. The news of Rebirth’s impending arrival comes just one week after the debut of the music video for Wayne’s Scarface-sampling “On Fire,” and quells any concern of another Rebirth postponement after the LP’s preorder pages were removed from virtually all major e-tailers.

As Rolling Stone previously reported, Rebirth was scheduled to be released on December 22nd, but a last minute withdrawal from the release calendar kept the album off shelves. However, roughly 500 copies of Rebirth were prematurely sent out to Amazon consumers who pre-ordered the album, which led to the album leaking digitally. It’s unclear whether the Rebirth that will be released February 2nd will carry the same track list as the leaked version, but considering nearly a million Rebirth LPs were printed in anticipation of its December 22nd release, it’s hard to imagine Universal printing another million Rebirths with a slightly altered track list.

Wayne’s collaboration with Eminem, “Drop the World,” will definitely be among the songs on Rebirth, as will the guest appearances by Kevin Rudolf, Nicki Minaj and Shanell. As it stands now, Rebirth will be released just one week before Wayne is scheduled to head to prison after pleading guilty to gun charges stemming from a 2007 incident in New York. It’s expected that Weezy will serve a year behind bars when he’s sentenced on February 9th.

