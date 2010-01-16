Conan Puts The Tonight Show For Sale On Craigslist

At least there’s some more humor coming out of the NBC late night debacle. On this evening’s Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien joked that he’s putting the program for sale on Craigslist — while he still can.

However, it appears that the listing itself is no joke, and can be found under the for sale/wanted > collectibles category in Los Angeles. Titled “4 SALE: BARELY-USED LATE NIGHT TALK SHOW,” Conan’s looking for your best offer, but also “willing to trade for Coldplay tickets.”

Here’s the full listing, which includes some additional parting shots at NBC’s expense:

Also On Hot 96.3: