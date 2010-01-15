Haitian Ambassador Responds To Pat Robertson

Haitian Ambassador Raymond Joseph is speaking out to defend his country following the despicable comments made by televangelist Pat Robertson.

As previously reported Robertson claims that Haiti made a “pact with the devil” causing Tuesday’s disaster.

Ambassador Joseph is vehemently refuting those claims and is also providing a very much needed history lesson.

During an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show” Joseph made it clear that no such “pact” existed and in fact America should be grateful for the Haitian slave revolt that made the Louisiana purchase possible.

Check out Ambassador Raymond Joseph’s history lesson below.

