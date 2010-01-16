Haitian Rapper, Jimmy O, Confirmed Dead In Haiti Earthquake

(AllHipHop News) Wyclef Jean was desperately looking for Jean “Jimmy O” Jimmy Alexandre, but sadly the Haitian rapper was slain in the massive 7.0 earthquake that has devastated Haiti.

Wyclef told CNN, “I urge everyone who’s listening right now that knows how great this kid is in Haiti — I need y’all to verify this information. It would be a terrible loss for us.”

Jimmy O, 35, was a member of Wyclef’s Yele Haiti Foundation.

The rapper died as he drove to Port-au-Prince to work on a mixtape. His body was crushed by rubble disrupted by the quake.

The body was discovered on Friday (January 15) and verified by a passport on his lifeless body.

Jimmy O was very important to the local rap scene as he helped to mentor rappers and contributed charitable work through Wyclef’s Yele Haiti Foundation.

Jimmy O was a married father of three children.

“His loss will be tremendous in Haiti,” said Agent Robert Dominique to CNN.

The Yele Haiti Foundation has raised a total of $2 million as of Friday and the money will be allocated to emergency relief, food and other vital help for the people of Port-au-Prince and the surrounding areas.

