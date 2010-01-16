Dr. Dre’s Detox Delayed Until 2011?

This is not surprising, but we thought we’d let you know anyway: Dr. Dre’s long-delayed Detox album isn’t dropping this year.

The good doctor has been teasing fans nearly every year by saying the mythical album was close to being finished, only to let them down. With nearly 10 years in the can for the project, it still has no release date in sight.

During recent interview for SLAM magazine, Dre was asked about Detox, to which he replied: “Well, I’m working on it, but also I’ve been working on other people’s projects; you’ll probably hear something in a year or so.”

So, does this mean 2011 now? Damn!! We won’t hold our breath.

Dre is always asked what the status of Detox is. Back in November, while appearing for an in-store media conference in support of his Beats By Dre headphones, he explains why all the delays saying he has to feel “right” about it before he’ll let the public hear it.

“You know what, I’m working hard on it man,” he promised during the in-store. “I’m going and I’m stopping, I’m working with other artists in-between and what have you, but I’m working hard on it and the minute it’s done and I feel it right here [in my chest] and it feels right to me, that’s when it’ll come out. And you know, hopefully at the beginning of the year.”

Also On Hot 96.3: