Mariah Carey Taps Into Her Tipsy Side, Launching Champagne Brand

After several public displays of intoxication, bubbly-brained Mariah is ready to put her lushy side to work by launching a new brand of champagne.

One week after delivering a tipsy champagne-fueled speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala, the singer, 40, announced she’s launching her own line of bubbly.

“Didn’t realize they put the champagne on the tables, So we WOULDN’T drink it! LoL,” she wrote on Twitter Friday. “No, seriously ANGEL CHAMPAGNE (ROSE) by MC coming soon!”

Both George Clooney and Sean Penn mocked Carey’s Jan. 6 speech, which she jokingly blamed on Precious director Lee Daniels.

“We were celebrating and having little splashes, and I hadn’t eaten, and that’s what it was. We were celebrating the movie and all the exciting stuff going on,” Carey explained at the People’s Choice Awards the next day. “There’s a time for celebration and a time for not — but really technically, it’s a party atmosphere. We had splashes of champagne. I love Lee, but he’s a bad influence.”

The champagne won’t be the singer’s her first foray into alcohol production.

She invested in Mendocino County winery’s Mariah Zinfandel in 2006 — and even appeared on an episode of MTV Cribs knocking back a few glasses.

