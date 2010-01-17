Colts continue their rein over Ravens with 20-3 win

The Indianapolis Colts are one win away from their second trip to the Super Bowl in four seasons.

The Colts continued their mastery over the Baltimore Ravens with a 20-3 victory Saturday night in an AFC divisional-round playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will be back on their home turf next Sunday to face either the New York Jets or San Diego Chargers, who play each other Sunday, in the AFC Championship Game. The winner advances to Super Bowl XLIV on Feb. 7 in Miami.

