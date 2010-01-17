Pedestrian nit near Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Star reports that a car struck a pedestrian near Lucas Oil Stadium before the Colts game Saturday and then left the scene of the accident, according to WTHR-Channel 13.

One witness said the car ran a stoplight at Illinois and Merrill and struck a man who had been walking toward the stadium with another man.

The man’s condition was unknown late Saturday, but witnesses told WTHR the man was unconscious when he was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Police were still searching for the vehicle late Saturday.

If you have any information about the driver or the car please contact your Indianapolis Police Dept.

