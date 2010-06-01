Child's Play: Athletes That Couldn't Wait To Be Great

The Karate Kid, starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan opens in theaters on June 11th. Watching the dedication of the young Dre Parker made us think about athletes that have excelled in their sports who started out young.

While some folks are gifted or fortunate enough to develop their talents later in life there are those that took to their sport almost as soon as they could walk.

Tiger Woods wins British Open..sort of

Footage of a young Tiger Woods playing golf was superimposed onto actual tournament footage for this Nike commercial. His technique was perfect even then.

LeBron James was just a high school senior when his star began to shine.

Michael Phelps was only 15 when he qualified for the 2000 Olympics.

Mike Tyson was only 16 years old when he won a silver medal in boxing at the Junior Olympics in 1982.

Yankees super-star Derek Jeter was in his teens when he developed his championship-winning skills.

