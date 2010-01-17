Woman: AIDS video hoax meant to be public service

AIDS video hoax star Jackie Braxton looked like a bandit — some would say a terrorist — a large handkerchief with prints of $100 bills on them covering much of her face.Only her brown eyes, thick black eyebrows and hair and big silver hoop earrings were visible as she warned on an Internet video that she had AIDS and had infected hundreds in Detroit.

“I’ve set out to destroy the world,” she said. “Three minutes of pleasure turns into a lifetime of death.”

The video posting to MediaTakeOut.com on Thursday soon went viral and wound up on YouTube.com. It was picked by the media and passed around in e-mails. Police and health officials received calls from people concerned whether the young woman’s message was true and about its potential impact.

By this morning, Detroit police had tracked down the source of the video and picked up Braxton, 23, of Detroit. Braxton admitted to police she was the woman in the video, but said it was a hoax.

She agreed to a blood test at the city’s Department of Health and Wellness Promotion Herman Kiefer Health Complex. The test was negative for HIV/AIDS, police said.

John Roach, Detroit police spokesman, said Braxton was released, though department officials were trying to determine if she can be charged with a crime.

Braxton, who performs under the stage name “Fame” on her YouTube channel and on a subscription-based porn Website she operates with her husband, said her video was meant as more than just a hoax.

‘I wanted them to know’ about the dangers of AIDS

Jackie Braxton said she created the hoax video claiming she had infected 500 men in Detroit with AIDS to make people aware of the dangers of unprotected sex and the threat of HIV/AIDS.

Braxton’s message was seen by at least tens of thousands Thursday and today on MediaTakeOut.com, which calls itself “The Most Visited Urban Website In The World.”

“If it scared people, my apologies for scaring them,” Braxton, 23, of Detroit told the Free Press today. “I wanted them to know — one night of pleasure could lead to a life full of pain.”

