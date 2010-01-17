What's Hot
HomeWhat's Hot

Rumors: Wyclef Stealing Money From His Haiti Charity

Leave a comment

Source: www.Perezhilton.com

Is Wyclef Dipping Into His Charity’s Honey Pot?

Filed under: Icky Icky Poo > Legal Matters

Just a heads-up to all of you guys donating money to Haiti via Wyclef Jean‘s charity – past tax returns show the former Fugees member has used donation $$$ in the past for personal reasons!!

Not okay!

Check out just a couple of the sketchy withdrawals taken from The Wyclef Jean Foundation:

$31,200 in rent to NYC recording studio Platinum Sound (owned by Foundation board members Jean and Jerry Duplessis)

$100,000 to the studio for “musical performance services of Wyclef Jean at a benefit concert.”

$250,000 to Haitian based Telemax for “pre-purchased TV airtime and production services.”

Every withdrawal graciously mentions the services were priced “below market value”, like that makes it any better!

For more click this link http://www.thesmokinggun.com/archive/years/2010/0114102wyclef1.html

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close