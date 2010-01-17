Rumors: Wyclef Stealing Money From His Haiti Charity

Just a heads-up to all of you guys donating money to Haiti via Wyclef Jean‘s charity – past tax returns show the former Fugees member has used donation $$$ in the past for personal reasons!!

Not okay!

Check out just a couple of the sketchy withdrawals taken from The Wyclef Jean Foundation:

– $31,200 in rent to NYC recording studio Platinum Sound (owned by Foundation board members Jean and Jerry Duplessis)

– $100,000 to the studio for “musical performance services of Wyclef Jean at a benefit concert.”

– $250,000 to Haitian based Telemax for “pre-purchased TV airtime and production services.”

Every withdrawal graciously mentions the services were priced “below market value”, like that makes it any better!

For more click this link http://www.thesmokinggun.com/archive/years/2010/0114102wyclef1.html