Has Michelle finally wised up?

Even after the break-up of Destiny’s Child, Michelle was hanging on to Papa Knowles thinking for some reason he would put her on blast and not Beyonce.

Word has it according to web blogs; that Michelle has had it with Papa Knowles. “After much prayer and consideration I have decided to part ways from my management team, Mathew Knowles and Music World Entertainment. From my time in Destiny’s Child to my solo career, I am grateful for everything Mathew and his team has done for me. We’ve shared great success together. However, as I move in a new direction in my career, I felt it was time. I wish Mathew Knowles and the Music World Entertainment family all the best.”

Source: Chronicmagazine.com

Also On Hot 96.3: