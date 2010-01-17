What's Hot
Has Michelle finally wised up?

Even after the break-up of Destiny’s Child, Michelle was hanging on to Papa Knowles thinking for some reason he would put her on blast and not Beyonce. 

Word has it according to web blogs; that Michelle has had it with Papa Knowles.  “After much prayer and consideration I have decided to part ways from my management team, Mathew Knowles and Music World Entertainment. From my time in Destiny’s Child to my solo career, I am grateful for everything Mathew and his team has done for me. We’ve shared great success together. However, as I move in a new direction in my career, I felt it was time. I wish Mathew Knowles and the Music World Entertainment family all the best.”

 

Source: Chronicmagazine.com

