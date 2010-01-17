Rick Ross Hosts Blood Drive To Aid Haiti

Rick Ross Charities will team with The Community Blood Centers and 24 Hour Fitness to collect blood to order to send to the victims of the massive earthquake, which leveled the capital city of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday.

Allhiphop.com reports that according to the latest estimates, the death toll from the 7.0 earthquake will top 100,000 people, while millions of injured and wounded are in desperate need of medical attention and other vital supplies.

Ross is hosting the event on Monday, the same date the U.S. honors the birth of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We have to come together to assist Haiti in anyway possible,” Rick Ross told AllHipHop.com. “Give blood, donate what you can and remember the relief efforts for Haiti need to be long term.”

Ross will appear at the blood drive, which takes place from 5:30pm – 10:30pm at 24 Hour Fitness, located at 8385 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines. Ross’ charity work in Haiti started before the earthquake ravaged the country.

Rick also performed during the Starfest Multi-Cultural Music Festival, which drew an estimated 500,000 fans in December of 2009.

Source:Allhiphop.com

Also On Hot 96.3: