Bun B Founds "Houston For Haiti," Hosts Benefit Concert

Bun B will host a rap concert called “Houston For Haiti” in an effort to raise funds for the devastated people of Haiti.

“Houston For Haiti” will take place at Warehouse Live in Houston on Monday with a ticket price of $20. All proceeds go to CARE which is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty.

Many are expected to attend including Vince Young of the Tennesse Titans.

Bun B has been outspoken and has been at the forefront of many productive movements.

“We all need to get involved,” Bun B said in a statement. “Race, color or creed, we are all Haitians right now, and we need to help our brothers and sisters.”

Please do your support to help those in need with details right here on our website on you help with the devastation in Haiti.

