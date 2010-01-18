Kelis Wants Nas Held In Contempt For Unpaid Child Support

Nas’ estranged wife Kelis filed legal documents last week asking a judge to hold the rapper in contempt for unpaid child support.

In December, the rapper (real name: Nasir Jones) was ordered to up support payments to Kelis from $44,000 a month to $51,000. But, according to wifey, he has refused to pay as of December 1st.

According to TMZ, Kelis’ lawyer Laura Wasser said Nas is behind in child-spousal support to the tune of $56,911.50 … and she wants her money.

The fued between the hip-hop couple has been going on since April, when the singer officially filed for divorce, citing verbal abuse and infidelity as the cause.

Since then, they’ve been in a bitter legal battle over spousal and child support, which looks to be continuing.

Stay tuned…

Also On Hot 96.3: