Mo’Nique’s Husband Defends Her At Critics Choice Awards

‘Precious’ star Mo’Nique didn’t let the weather rain on her parade at the 67th Golden Globes 2010 last night in Hollywood. Mo’Nique took home the first Golden Globe statuette presented for her portrayal as a sadistic, abusive mother.

As most of you know, Mo’Nique caught flack for refusing to help promote the film and being a no-show at awards ceremonies last year.

But on Friday, things didn’t go so well for Mo’Nique. While backstage after accepting her Critics Choice Award for Best supporting actress, one reporter grilled Mo’Nique and pressed her to explain why she snubbed the movie’s promotional events.

Rather than rip the newshound apart with her razor sharp tongue, Mo’Nique stood back and allowed her husband to handle him.

Mo’Nique called her husband Sidney Hicks to the press room stage to answer the question on her behalf. He calmly told the media, “She’s the first woman of African-American descent to ever have a late-night TV show, she’s also a comedienne… In conjunction with that, she’s a mother, she’s also a wife. “She hasn’t been at all of them, but she has been at some… She’d rather portray a bad mother in the movies than actually be one in real life.”

That’s a beautiful thing! The mainstream media got a rare opportunity to see a black man standing by his wife’s side and defending her the way a husband should.

