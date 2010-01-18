In Memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr fought with all his might for black people, as a race, to have equality America. The road that he traveled has paved the way for blacks to be in the position to be more than what America wanted or even allowed them to be.

Thanks to Dr. Martin Luther King, blacks have risen and continue to rise in America, making every effort to make his words more than just a speech.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s I HAVE A DREAM SPEECH:

Dr. King had a dream and today his dream lives on. If he were alive today, do you think Dr. King would be proud of his race and his country??? Would black people even be in the position that they are today to make a difference in this country???

