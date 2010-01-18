Hero's Actor reunited with family after disaster

Haitian-born actor Jimmy Jean-Louis has been reunited with his family. Jean-Louis, who plays “The Haitian” on NBC’s “Heroes,” returned to his homeland Sunday after he managed to hitch a ride on a relief flight taking off from the Dominican Republic. Afterward, he talked about the overwhelming loss of life caused by last week’s magnitude seven earthquake.

Jean-Louis’ own parents were among the countless Haitians who lost their homes in the catastrophic quake. He said the damage is so widespread that the entire country will have to be rebuilt, a task that could prove challenging given Haiti’s shaky leadership and poor infrastructure. However, the actor said he remains hopeful. He thanked the Obama administration and international organizations for providing some much-needed assistance. Jean-Louis also urged people everywhere to help the cause by donating to relief organizations such as Hollywood Unites For Haiti, which the actor established about a year ago.

