The VH1 Hip Hop Honors taping went down last night…Dirty South style!

Drake, Diddy, JD, Bow Wow, Flo Rida, Ray J, Keri Hilson and lots more were all in attendance! Drake even wore a “free Wayne” t-shirt in honor of his pal.

Check out the reunion of 2 Live Crew! We can’t wait to see this…

GALLERY: 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors

20 Timbaland Productions That Complex Magazine Missed