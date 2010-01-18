Sisqo Ordered To Pay Child Support

What!! Where’s the money coming from?? I know he did a stint on the reality show “Gone Country”, but that money had to go towards past due payments I’m sure. The kicker of this story is that he was ordered to pay child support of his 14 year old fan, according to Swiss reports.

The Thong Song hitmaker reportedly had sex with the young fan following a show with his band Dru Hill in Zurich in 1999.

The girl fell pregnant and welcomed a son, named Ian, who she claims was fathered by Sisqo.

The unnamed female, now 25, filed papers in a Swiss court last year (09) seeking financial help from the singer.

Describing their alleged encounter in court documents, the woman said, “After the concert Sisqo was standing with his band at the bar. We went over and talked to them. Then everything went very fast.

“I was so young, but I wanted to enjoy my life. Ian often saw his father on TV. He’s very proud of him. It’s up to his father to prove he’s right to be proud.”

According to British tabloid the News of the World, a judge has ordered Sisqo – who has allegedly avoided taking a paternity test – to make monthly child support payments, although the amount is unknown.

You can’t take water from a desert if you know what I mean.