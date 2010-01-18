Trey Songz Playing Both Sides??

This is one that is catching a lot of people by surprise including myself. Trey Songz has been burning up the radio and the charts lately with several hit records . While all of his records cater to the ladies including the current “Invented Sex”, it has been claimed that Trey doesn’t discriminate when it comes to the guys either.

24 hour hip hop.com news is reporting that a source claimed to have worked closely with Trey has come out and accused the singer of being bisexual and having several relationships with other men! Peep the letter floating around the net below:

According to a trusted source Trey Songz is openly bi-sexual and has been seeing men since 2004. A source tells that Trey Songz was in a relationship with an industry professional named Brandon Hines (pictured below in the studio with Trey) whom Trey worked with in 2004-2005 and was in a relationship with for roughly 6-7 months. Our source says that Trey is versatile and can be both a giver and receiver depending on his partner. While our source confirms that Trey does indeed sleep with men the source also says that Trey still continues to sleep around with women as well. While our source didn’t want to put out photo evidence of the claims we will say our source is very reliable and had full evidence to back up their claims.

Now I say its going to take a lot more than this photo to convince me. And doesn’t a rumor have to be spread by more than one individual?

What do you think; do you believe the hype?

