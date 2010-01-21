Look Who is Coming to Women's Empowerment!

“My life hasn’t changed, but my pride in him has continued to improve based on the courage I’ve seen him demonstrate throughout his term thus far—challenging the political infrastructure, corporate greed and more. As a Black man, I was very happy for the African-American community, the Black family image and the potential for improved international relations. It just reinforced and confirmed what I’ve always known: Obama doesn’t impress me, he simply embodies what I expect (and encourage) of every Black man! I mean that in the best possible way. With access to education, good principles, a strong woman beside you, a firm relationship with God and the right opportunity, you can do whatever you dream. We need to work hard to demonstrate that Obama is not just a flash in the pan. Black men have always been models of excellence and achievement. President Obama has inspired me to continue to be a man of accomplishment, integrity, principle, discipline, family, upliftment, of this country and multiculturalism. He’s also inspired me to continue to believe that each of us is “called” to serve the world (and our country) in some capacity for the greater good.” -Lamman Rucker, actor

Source: Essence.com