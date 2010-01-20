Update: Waka Flocka Flame Shot during Robbery

Source:HipHopDx.com

Gucci Mane’s So Icey artist Waka Flocka Flame was hit with two gunshots in Atlanta today. KarenCivil.com confirmed the reports, that the 23 year-old rapper (born Juaquin James Malphurs) was the victim of an attempted robbery at an Old National Highway gas station. There, Waka Flocka was approached and told to hand over jewels. After refusing, the rapper was shot twice.

Early reports indicate that Waka Flocka is expected to recover fully soon. There has been no indication at where he was hit on his body, or whether or not the rapper was robbed.

Last month, Waka appeared on Gucci Mane’s The State vs. Radric Davis, appearing on “Bingo.” He can be heard on single “O Let’s Do It” .

IndyHipHop.com will keep you updated.

Also On Hot 96.3: