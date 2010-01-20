Rihanna, Maxwell To Perform On Oprah's Haiti Show

Entertainment mogul Oprah Winfrey is including to two of the R&B world’s biggest stars in her special Haiti episode. Rap-Up.com reports that Rihanna and Maxwell will both perform during Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” Rihanna will deliver a rendition of Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song,” while Maxwell will perform his single “Fistful of Tears.” Also appearing on Oprah’s special broadcast is former Fugees emcee and Haitian native Wyclef Jean. Wyclef will discuss just how devastating last week’s earthquake has been on his home country, while also addressing the allegations that he has been profiting from his Yele Haiti Foundation.

Wyclef discussed the issue earlier this week during a video blog on his website. The rap star proclaims, quote, “I have been committed to helping the people of Haiti throughout my life, and that commitment will continue until the day I die.”

