'Spider-Man 4' director announced: Mark Webb, of '(500) Days of Summer,' tapped for franchise reboot

Marc Webb has been announced as the new director of Spider-Man 4. With that name, he was born to work with Spider Man.

Marc Webb, who made his film directing debut with “(500) Days of Summer,” will call the shots on “Spider-Man 4,” reports EW.com.

Webb, who’s known for helming music videos, made a big big-screen impression with the off-beat romantic comedy “Summer.”

The bittersweet love story, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zoey Deschanel, was told out of order and featured cheeky dance sequences.

The Daily News critic Joe Neumaier praised Webb for his quirkiness and “emotionally honest” work.

That should come in handy for “Spider-Man 4,” a fresh take on the superhero story that reportedly has Peter Parker headed back to high school.

Casting hasn’t been announced yet.

Actor Tobey Maguire and director Sam Raimi leave the franchise with a big web to fill – it’s grossed nearly $2.5 billion worldwide.

Also On Hot 96.3: